NEW DELHI: Former editor of RSS mouthpiece 'Organiser', Seshadri Chari, actor Vikram Gokhale and four others are likely to get security clearance to be appointed as part-time directors of Prasar Bharati Board.

Names of Chari, Gokhale, academician Vartika Nanda, film writer Prakash Kapadia, Gujarati actor Avinash Sachdev and one more person were referred by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to the Home Ministry for security clearance.

"Prima facie there is nothing against the six names. But we will carry out due diligence and give our opinion," an official said.

The six names were finalised to be appointed as part time members on Prasar Bharati Board months after the I&B Ministry had prepared a list of seven names including actor Kajol for being chosen for the Prasar Bharati Board.

In the first list, the I&B Ministry had sent names of seven eminent personalities for the positions lying vacant for around a year now.

Apart from Kajol, the other names in the first list included Ashok Tandon, media advisor to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, businessman Sunil Alagh, singer Anup Jalota and journalists Minhaz Merchant and Shashi Shekhar.

As per the Prasar Bharati Act, the public broadcaster should have six-part time members on its Board.