NEW DELHI: Sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt tonight said that he was removed from service by the Gujarat government after a "sham and ex-parte" probe on completely "fabricated" charges.

Reacting to the government decision, the Gujarat-cadre officer said he had joined the IPS at the age of 24 with a passion and fire which still continues to rage in him.

Bhatt said the ground of his sacking-- unauthorised absence from duty -- pertains to the period when he was deposing before the SIT (investigating into the Zakia Jafri complaint) and the Nanavati Commission (inquiring into the Gujarat riots).

"Be that as it may, the bottom-line is that if the Government of the day does not require my services...so be it. I pray to God that he may continue to kindle and stoke the passion and fire that has possessed me all these years. May He continue to lead me in my just pursuits", he said.

Bhatt, who had taken on the Gujarat government headed byNarendra Modi over the 2002 post-Godhra riots, was today sacked on the ground of "unauthorised absence" from service.

Bhatt said he had chosen the Indian Police Service because he saw it as a career that would add action andpurpose to his life. "And I have not been disappointed one bit."

"In fact, I have enjoyed every moment of the last 27 years in the IPS. The Government of the day has decided to remove me from service after conducting a sham, ex-parte inquiry on completely fabricated charges of 'unauthorised absence from duty'," he said in a Facebook post.