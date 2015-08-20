JAMMU: A factory worker was killed whereas five others were injured when some explosive material went off at Narbada steel factory in Bari Brahmana area, police said today.

"They were processing the scrap and some explosive material went off in which one worker identified as Ranjit Yadav (45) died on the spot and five others were injured," a police officer said.

He said that a case of negligence has been registered against the owner of the factory, and the supervisor of the factory has been taken into custody.