JAMMU: Army staged a flag march after 14 people, including 10 police personnel, were injured as locals protesting an alleged sacrilegious act in Samba district pelted stones on police and indulged in arson late last night.

Curfew was imposed last night after the violence broke out following which the police used batons and teargas to control the situation.

"Army has staged a flag march to restore peace after violent clashes broke out after a sacrilegious act in Samba district last night", Superintendent of Police, Samba, Joginder Singh told PTI.

"Curfew and has been imposed in view of the violent protests triggered by some act of some miscreants in Samba", Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Pawan Kotwal said.

A sacrilegious incident took place in Muraeen village near Raya Morh in Samba district last evening, the SP said.

Following the incident, a large number of people assembled on the highway and blocked it.

Raising anti-government slogans, they attacked vehicles on the highway by resorting to stone pelting and indulged in arson, they said, adding they also set afire the official vehicle of District Magistrate, Samba, Sheetal Nunda, who has rushed to the spot soon after the incident came to light.

The protestors clashed with police, who resorted to cane charge and teargas shelling to disperse them.

The violent clashes left 14 people, including 10 policemen, injured. Those injured included the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer, he said, adding they have been hospitalised.

The Jammu-Pathankote highway is blocked for traffic in view of violent protests for the past five hours.

"The restriction are being strictly imposed in Samba and heavy deployment of police and CRPF has been done to ensure peace in the area", he said, adding the "situation is under control".

Officials suspect some foul play by some persons, including political groups to create communal tension in the district.

Three godowns of scrap dealers have been sealed in connection with the alleged sacrilegious act.

In order to defuse the situation, the Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with village elders.

People in some areas tried to defy the restrictions and held demonstrations against the government over the incident and in support of the demand for arrest of the culprits

involved in the sacrilegious act.