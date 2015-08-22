Man Vows Not to Wear Footwear Until he Meets Modi, PM Helps

PTI By

JAIPUR: Balwant Kumawat, who had taken a vow two years ago to remain barefoot until he meets Narendra Modi, today met the Prime Minister here, and began wearing footwear after his meeting today.

Two years ago, he (Kumawat, who hails from Bhailwara district) had taken the pledge of not wearing footwear until he meets "Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and was barefoot continuously since then, a PMO release said.

After his meeting with the Prime Minister, who was in the city to address the second FIPIC summit, Kumawat resumed wearing footwear, it said.

The Prime Minister advised him to now devote his energies to a positive cause for nation-building.

He also urged Kumawat not to take a pledge which would cause physical discomfort, the release said.