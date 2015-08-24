Home Nation

Woman Gangraped, Murdered in Bihar; Body Hung From Tree

Published: 24th August 2015 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2015 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HAJIPUR: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by unidentified persons, who hung her disrobed body from a tree in Bihar's Vaishali district, sparking off protests by locals.

Vaishali superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar said the crime took place at Satihara village, close to the district headquarters. When the villagers found the woman's body hanging from the tree this morning, they blocked the busy NH 77 demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

The body, which did not bear any superficial injury mark, was brought down and sent for post-mortem, he said. A dog squad was also sent to the village to track the accused, Kumar added.

