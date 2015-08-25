MUZAFFARNAGAR: Hundreds of Jain community members took out a procession in the district in protest against Rajasthan High Court decision to ban 'Santhara', a Jain religious ritual.

People participated in the porotest procession which began from town hall here and culminated at the collectorate yesterday, convener of the procession Ashok Kumar Jain said.

They also sent a memorandum to the President, opposing the High Court's decision.

Similar protest rallies were also held in neighbouring Khatauli and Budhana towns in the district.

Santhara is a Jain religious ritual of voluntary death by fasting.

The Rajasthan High Court had on August 10 held Jain religious ritual of 'Santhara' as illegal making it punishable under sections 306 (abatement of suicide) and 309 (attempted suicide) of the IPC.

"Santhara or fast unto death is not an essential tenet of Jainism," the HC said, adding it cannot be termed as "humane" and it's violative of basic human right. A Public Interest Litigation challenging the legality of 'Santhara' was filed in the high court in 2006.