NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has rejected gain an application by Ola Cabs for license to run its taxi service in the national capital.

According to government, the application of app-based taxi operator was rejected for not filing undertakings stating they were complying with a government's ban imposed on it and other laid-down rules.

On June 3 this year, the Transport department had rejected applications by US-based taxi booking firm Uber and two other such service providers -- Ola and TaxiForSure.

Thereafter, on the direction of High Court, the Transport department had given a last chance to hear the views of Ola on the existing ban.

"Government heard views of Ola Cabs during a hearing, butit is not satisfied. The app-based taxi booking firm isclaiming that it will bring all its cabs on CNG, but it is not the single rule to follow.

"To run taxis in Delhi, there are several rules likeinstallation of digital fare meters, operation through government-approved fare structure, GPS and PSV badge," a top government official said.

According to the government, M/s ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd on the banner of Ola Cabs had applied for the application.

"The Transport department has asked the company that if it wants to apply afresh for getting license, it can again applyunder newly-introduced 'City Taxi Scheme' 2015.

"Government will only entertain the Ola's fresh application under new taxi scheme if it submits the certifiedcopy of undertaking to be deposited in the High Court alongwith their application," the official said.

All app-based cab service were banned in the national capital after a driver of Uber, the US-based online cabservice provider, was accused of raping a 27-year-old financial consultant woman passenger in December last year.