JAMMU: The Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, and killed three heavily-armed guerrillas in a gun battle, the army said.



"Alert troops of the army foiled an infiltration bid in Poonch sector of the Line of Control (LoC) at approximately 5 p.m. today (Thursday), killing three heavily-armed terrorists in a gun battle," Colonel S.D. Goswami, spokesman of the army's Udhampur-based Northern Command, told IANS.



The army operation was launched in the evening hours when the infiltration bid was detected by surveillance devices and "alert" army personnel, he said.



The spokesman said "terrorists and their handlers across the LoC have been waiting and planning for infiltration for a long time".



There were no casualties in the Indian side, he said, adding that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation was on.