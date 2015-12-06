NEW DELHI: Describing B R Ambedkar as a great visionary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his economic thought and vision is still not fully understood, even though his contribution towards social justice have been fully recognised.

Releasing two commemorative coins of Rs 125 and Rs 10 denomination at his residence as part of the 125th birth anniversary year celebrations of the architect of the Constitution, he said Ambedkar was a visionary and a very deep thinker.

The Prime Minister said while his contributions towards social justice have been recognised, his economic thought and vision is still not fully understood and it needs to be appreciated.

Modi said there were only a few individuals who remain alive in public consciousness, even 60 years after their death. He said "the more we recall Ambedkar's thought, in the context of issues currently faced by India, the more we come to respect his vision and his approach to inclusiveness."

He said Ambedkar and the Constitution of India should always be discussed and talked about in this country, and the observance of Constitution Day on November 26 was a step in this direction, a press release issued by Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister appreciated Ambedkar's vision on subjects such as women empowerment, India's federal structure, finance and education.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Modi paid floral tribute at the Dalit mascot's statue in Parliament House lawns. "Remembering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Punya Tithi," he posted on Twitter along with a photograph showing him and Ambedkar's statue.