Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt who had been arrested in 1996 in connection 1993 Mumbai blast is expected to walk out from the Yerwada Central Jail in the first week of March, official sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier Sanjay's plea was rejected by the the Maharashtra Governor CV Rao and the actor had 42 more months of prison terms to be served while he had already spent 18 months in jail.

(inputs from IANS)