4,216 Schools with Less Than 20 Pupils in Maharashtra: Minister

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawade today informed the state Assembly that there were about 4,216 schools in the state with less then 20 pupils.

Replying to a question by Suchit Minchekar, during the question hour, Tawade said there were 27 schools with no students, 75 schools with only one student and 214 schools with two students each in the class rooms.

He said the government was providing grant in aid to the schools, which were declared as eligible for grants on July 20, 2009, as per its decision.

"It was the responsibility of the management of the schools till than to provide the teachers with salaries," the minister said.