NEW DELHI: Amid his confrontation with the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today made fresh allegations against the CBI, accusing it of seizing documents "unrelated" to the agency's probe against his Principal Secretary and claimed that a file relating to DDCA was scrutinised by it.

Kejriwal also launched a fresh attack on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, saying he had "misled" Parliament by saying that the CBI did not raid the Chief Minister's office. "CBI kept reading DDCA file in my office.They wud hv seized it. But after my media briefing, they left it. Not clear if they took a copy. Docs seized from my office.No relation to allegations being probed.Item 7 -file movement register of last one month," he said in a series of tweets.Kejriwal suggested that Jaitley was worried about Delhi government's probe into the functioning of DDCA.

Jaitley had yesterday dismissed the allegations against him as "rubbish". Kejriwal also uploaded image of a document listing the files allegedly taken away by CBI from Delhi Secretariat during its day-long raid yesterday. The office of Kejriwal's Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar was raided by CBI yesterday in a corruption case triggering a fresh face-off between the AAP and Centre and a vicious political slugfest in which the AAP chief lashed out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal claimed his office was raided which was denied by CBI as well as the Finance Minister in Rajya Sabha where the opposition created an uproar. The chief minister claimed he was in fact the target and that Kumar was just an excuse.