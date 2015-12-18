NEW DELHI: A BJP MP and Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today clashed in the Lok Sabha over alleged horse-trading in local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, prompting Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to tell them 'to go and fight' in elections in the state.

Daddan Mishra, a BJP MP from Shrawasti, raised the issue of alleged horse-trading in the elections of block president and district president.

"There is a lot of horse-trading taking place and polls should be conducted directly by the people. I also urge the Government of India to look into the matter," Mishra said as he raised the issue in Zero Hour.

To this, the Speaker said the issue was not under the purview of the Centre and was a state subject, but Mishra continued speaking on it.

It was the SP chief who sprang up to defend the state government.

"Let the polls happen under the eyes of people. We have no objection to it. The election results speak for itself," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party has fared better than the BJP in the state polls.

As his party chief took charge, Dharmendra Yadav rushed to join him. He was also joined by SP member Tej Pratap Yadav, even as the two sides sparred with each other.

"Wahaan jaake lado (Go and fight there). The talks on local body polls don't happen here. Go and work there," Mahajan said.