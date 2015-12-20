NEW DELHI: Questioning the role of the Centre and Delhi government, the parents of December 16 gangrape victim today asked why they did not take action earlier to stop the imminent release of the juvenile convict.

Opposing the release of the juvenile, the victim's mother said, "Our fight is just on the issue that he (juvenile convict) must not come out. If he will come out then what is the point of hearing (by Supreme Court) or any other thing."

"All knew that he will be released so steps should have been taken during these three years," she said adding, "I want justice and stay on his release."

The reaction action Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in a dramatic move approached the Supreme Court late last night to stay his release. In their order pronounced at 2 AM, a vacation bench refused to stay his release, scheduled for today, by giving an urgent hearing and posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

The victim's father too expressed unhappiness with the Centre and Delhi government for showing "helplessness" on the issue of release of the juvenile.

"What hearing? But what can we do? Whatever the court is doing is right. Our government, whether Centre or state, they only listen to you when you protest and get lathicharged, else they don't care. However, if proper hearing or verdict would have passed on this case, then we would not have seen this day," he said.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who had filed a plea in the High Court against the juvenile's release, pointed to the "provisions" which have to be applied before the juvenile convict is formally released.

"According to rules of the Juvenile Justice Act, he can can be left out from the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board but he cannot be released as free person till management committee appointed for the purpose decides whether he is mentally sound, whether he has socially mainstreamed and that he has reformed."

Swamy said that media has "completely missed" the High Court's judgement. "He can't be released till that clearance is given. According to rules they have upto two years to decide this," he said.

BJP spokesman Nalin Kohli said it is a social and legal issue and not a political issue, adding that people are concerned about loopholes and limitations of law.

"It's a social and legal issue. It's not a political issue. People are raising concerns relating to loopholes or limitations in the law which is getting such a person to be able to come out in society after serving a restricted sentence.

"The matter is pending because the change to the law has been envisaged but it has not been finalised because it is not passed by the Rajya Sabha," he said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused Delhi government and DCW of "doing politics" over the issue, questioning the DCW chairperson's move to file SLP in Supreme Court over the issue on late Saturday night, hours before the juvenile's scheduled relase.

"Both Delhi government and DCW are there for many days. If you feel that the person should not be released then you had plenty of time. And when it became an emotional issue among people, then you do politics. What was the need to go to the court at 12 in the night when the High Court's judgement had come 2-3 days ago," he said.

His party colleague Randip Singh Surjewala termed the whole issue as "sensitive" and concerned with emotions of the people of the country and sought to know what steps were being pondered by the Centre and Delhi government to prevent its repetition.

"The convict of horrific gangrape is being released. Will Modi will take cognizance. What steps will be taken to stop such persons who may commit such crimes again," he said.