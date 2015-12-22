SRINAGAR: Clashes broke in Nowhatta area here after a group of youth pelted stones on security forces as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's cavalcade passed through the area.

The Chief Minister was on a visit to the area to inaugurate a community hall.

"When the chief minister's cavalcade reached near Gani Memorial Stadium in Rajouri Kadal, a group of 10-15 youth raised pro-freedom slogans," a police officer said.

He said afterwards when Sayeed's cavalcade passed Gojwara Chowk, another group of around 10 youth pelted stones on the forces.

"At the same time when the Chief Minister crossed Gojwara Chowk, some miscreants pelted stones on the security forces returning from duty," the officer said, adding no one was injured in the incident.