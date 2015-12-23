Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Business and Investment Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. | AP

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his two-day Russia visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed hope that the visit would deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.

“Today I will commence my visit to Russia, my first bilateral visit after we formed the Government. I am very optimistic about the outcome of this visit. History is witness to the close ties India and Russia have had over the decades. Russia remains one of India's most valued friends in the world,” he said in his Facebook post.

“My mind goes back to 2001. I had just assumed charge as Gujarat CM and had accompanied Atal ji to Russia. This was, perhaps, one of the first India-Russia annual Summits, a practice that goes on till date,” he added.

He further asserted that his visit would deepen the cooperation between India and Russia in the economic, energy and security spheres.

“We also want to increase cooperation in science and technology, mining among other sectors. Trade ties between India and Russia can increase even further, to benefit not only our two nations but also the world,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the visit would witness extensive deliberations with President Vladmir Putin.

“There will be an interaction with Russian businesspersons to invite them to invest in India. I will also attend a ‘Friends of India’ programme. I am certain that this visit will substantially take forward the already strong people to people ties between our nations,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi will be leaving today afternoon on a two-day visit to Russia to attend 16th Annual Summit meeting.

The Summit would commence with a private dinner hosted by Vladimir Putin.

The Summit would begin on the second day with the Prime Minister interacting with Russian and Indian CEOs.

The talks between the two countries at the highest level have been taking place alternately in Moscow and New Delhi since 2000.