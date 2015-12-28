DARBHANGA: The Darbhanga Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested one person from Bahera in connection with the double murder case of engineers in Bihar.

The Darbhanga SP will later in the day, address a press conference at 2 pm.

Bahera Police Station SHO Ramashankar Singh was yesterday suspended after a project engineer and assistant engineer of a private construction company were killed in Darbhanga.

The Police had earlier detained six persons in connection with the double murder case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Darbhanga, Dilnawaz Ahmed had confirmed the death of the two. He also said that enquiry in the matter has been set up.

Two engineers of a private road construction company were today shot dead by unidentified two motorcycle-borne assailants.

The deceased project engineers have been identified as Brajesh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar.