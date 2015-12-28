RANCHI: Eight road projects worth Rs.9,000 crore are to be launched in January in Jharkhand in a broader effort to take development to the very last person of the state, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said on Monday.



"Eight road projects, including a four-lane bridge over the Ganga at Sahebganj district worth of Rs.2,110 crore, will be rolled out next month by union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari," Das said at a press conference here on the occasion of completing one year in office.



A long-standing demand, the bridge over the Ganga will be a convenient link for people travelling between Jharkhand and Bihar and well as Jharkhand and West Bengal.



The chief minister said the foundation laid in the first year of his government would provide for long-term, durable development of Jharkhand.



"The state government has resolved to take governance to last person of the state. We will not compromise on the issue of corruption and ensure transparent governance," he said.



Das said all promises made to the people would be fulfilled over five years of his government.



Asked about the constitutional obligation to have at least 12 ministers in his cabinet, Das said, "This is a non-issue. Ask people related questions".



As per the constitutional provisions, the minimum number of the ministers in the state cabinet should not be less than 12. Jharkhand has 11 ministers, including the chief minister.



He advised both media and the opposition to use their energies for the development of the state and not just criticism of the government for the sake of criticism.