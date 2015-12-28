VADODARA: Parimal Nathwani, Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand today paid rich tributes to Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of the Reliance Group of Industries (RIL), on his 83rd birth anniversary and hailed the late corporate honcho's contribution to the Indian industry.

Nathwani, who is also the Group President of Corporate Affairs, RIL recounted how Ambani, in compliance of a court order had ensured that more than 20 lakh trees were planted at the Group's refinery project site at Jamnagar in Gujarat. His son Mukesh Ambani personally saw to it that the saplings, planted as part of the industrial green belt development, survive and grow at the site, he said.

Nathwani credited the conglomerate with successful contribution in making mobile telephony an affordable service in the country. On the eve of the late business leader's birth anniversary, Mukesh Ambani had yesterday announced the advent of 4G LTE telephony in the country, simultaneously from 1,000 locations, he said.

Nathwani praised the "practical, passionate and motivational" side of Dhirubhai Ambani and said that the business leader believed that "profit" was not a bad word as many with a socialistic mindset tended to believe.

Ambani proved it by motivating millions of middle class people to invest in stock markets, he added.