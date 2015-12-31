NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at the AAP government, Union minister Kiren Rijiju today said like humans who can't live without oxygen, the city government can't live without controversy.



"Everyday through the media, they keep creating controversy. Like human beings can't live without oxygen, AAP government can't live without controversy," he told reporters here.



Rijiju was replying a question about the Centre's fresh round of confrontation with the AAP government over suspension of two DANICS officers.



The Minister of State for Home said voters in Delhi had given the Aam Aadmi Party a mandate in the last Delhi assembly elections.



"During the election, they spoke about big things but when they got the mandate to rule, they don't want to follow the system," he said.



Rijiju said AAP government has lowered the level of governance and they should know that they would have to work through the officers only.



"You cannot humiliate your own officers," he said, referring to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that DANICS and IAS associations in Delhi have become full fledged 'B' teams of BJP.