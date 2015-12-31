NEW DELHI: Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari on Thursday extended his greetings to the people on the New Year's eve.

"I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2016. On this joyous occasion, let us collectively resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a peaceful, prosperous and harmonious society," the vice president said in his message.

"May the New Year bring peace and happiness in our lives."