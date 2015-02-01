NEW DELHI: Congress leader Digvijay Singh today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his charge that Congress ruined the country and accused him of "U turn" on policy issues, which he had earlier opposed.

"Modi in his campaign had blamed Congress for ruining India in its 60 Yrs of misrule ! Would he pl tell us which UPA Policy has he reversed ?

"Another U Turn by Modi! Biggest critic of Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme now supports ! Mr PM at least be magnanimous and give Credit to UPA," Singh said on Twitter.

Trying to woo the poor and the lower strata of the society, Modi had yesterday promised in-situ development of slums and touted the government's move to transfer LPG subsidy directly to people's bank accounts as a major drive to curb corruption.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had yesterday rejected as a "bundle of lies" Modi's development claims, saying it "lacked both content and intent".

Surjewala had also reminded him that the Direct Benefit Transfer was a UPA scheme which BJP had earlier criticised.