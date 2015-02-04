Home Nation

BJP Rephrases Chapter on NE people, Says Party Will Ensure Their Security

Published: 04th February 2015 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2015 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following criticism over the use of the word "immigrants" for people from northeast in its vision document for Delhi, BJP on Wednesday came out with a rephrased version and asserted the party stood firmly behind those from the region and would ensure their protection and security.

"The BJP firmly believes that our sisters and brothers of northeast are proud citizens of India and wherever they are the BJP always walks an extra mile to ensure their protection and security - be it Karnataka, be it Delhi or different parts of India," Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He said, "the inadvertent mistake is seriously regretted. We have reprinted this chapter."

Reading out the rephrased chapter on "People from the North East to be protected", he said, it now says - "Special cells in all police stations and special helpline numbers to be set up for the protection of the northeastern people living in Delhi. To safeguard the students of NE origin, special guardianship will be arranged with local families for them."

BJP had on Tuesday faced criticism from various quarters after people from northeast were referred to as "Immigrants" in the heading for the chapter on them in the vision document, with Congress leader Ajay Maken demanding an apology after removal of the word.

Protests erupted across Assam with the ruling Congress and the Opposition Asom Gana Parishad saying the statement had hurt the sentiments of the people.

BJP spokesperson M J Akbar termed it a printing mistake, saying, "There was unfortunately a printing mistake in the document. We apologise for the mistake."

"I want to reassure that all the brothers and sisters of the northeast living in Delhi are as valuable, as important for BJP as any other citizen," he said.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said "it is a clerical and printing mistake."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp