'TMC Harbouring Anti-Nationals'

KOLKATA:The West Bengal BJP on Tuesday accused the TMC of “harbouring anti-national elements” with Maoist and terrorist links but put the onus of exposing such links on journalists. “It’s been reported that during the TMC’s core committee meeting, its leaders such as Purnendu Basu and Dola Sen suggested the party seek the help of its old friends, the Maoists, to counter the BJP’s growth,” said BJP state incharge Siddharth Nath Singh. While Basu is Labour Minister, Sen is the president of the TMC’s labour wing, the INTTUC. Both had earlier been Naxalites.