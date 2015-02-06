Marathi Litterateur Bhalachandra Nemade Wins Jnanpith Award

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Eminent Marathi litterateur Bhalachandra Nemade has been chosen for the 50th Jnanpith Award for 2014.

His nomination was decided at a meeting of the Jnanpith selection board chaired by writer and scholar Namwar Singh.

Born in 1938, Namade occupies a unique place in Marathi literature. His hugely celebrated works -- from "Kosala", 1963 to his recently-published magnum opus "Hindu" -- have earned him a reputation as a self-aware, globally conscious and alert writer, said a statement issued by Bharatiya Jnanpith on Friday.

He has also been conferred the Padma Shri and has won the Sahitya Akademi Award besides many other accolades.