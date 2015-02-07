Home Nation

Katara Killers' Life Term Enhanced

Published: 07th February 2015 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2015 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:The Delhi High Court on Friday handed down enhanced 30-year life term to Vikas Yadav and his cousin Vishal Yadav convicted in  the murder of Nitish Katara, a friend of Vikas’ sister.

The Bench of Justice Gita Mittal and Justice J R Midha also awarded 20 years without remission for Sukhdev Pehalwan, the third convict in the sensational case.

Even as the Bench made it clear that the trio did not deserve  remission of the life sentence imposed on them, it  rejected the plea of Delhi Police and Katara’s mother Neelam Katara to award the death penalty to the convicted trio.   

The court said the planning of crime and post crime conduct is the essential fact that a “life sentence which means only 14 years of imprisonment is grossly inadequate in the present case”.

“Caste divisions are a menace which the society is struggling to eradicate. The motive evinces exceptional depravity, meanness; the crime was socially abhorrent and certainly an aggravating circumstance,” the bench observed.

It also held that the convicts did not consider Nitish’s family as affluent as their own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp