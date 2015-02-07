Mobile Phone Restrictions Play Spoiler

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Enthusiastic youths hoping to take a selfie right after casting their vote were left a tad disappointed today as mobile phones were not allowed inside the polling station premises.

With phones becoming an almost inseparable part of social life for young to old, the restriction also created hassles for people, as most of the stations "did not" have facility to deposit the device.

In New Delhi constituency, where AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal voted this morning, sending the youths there in a frenzy, the restriction to not carry the mobile phones inside played a bit of a dampener on their plans to get a photograph of or with the former Delhi chief minister

In Kiran Bedi's Krishna Nagar constituency in east Delhi too, people were in for a surprise when they were not allowed to enter the polling stations unless they surrendered their mobile phones.

"I wanted to be the first one among my friends to post my picture after casting my vote. But, since I was told not to carry the phone inside, now it will be delayed as I can only do that after going back home," Mohit, a first-time voter, said.

Youth and elderly at Gandhi Nagar were also "feeling inconvenienced" due to the restriction and some of them were also seen depositing their devices with different political party volunteers sitting outside the stations."

Kshitij Sood, a voter at a polling booth in Vikaspuri, said, "There was no space to keep mobile phones. Though it was mentioned on the slips issued to us, but where could you leave your phones unless you have a car." Trishika, another voter, said, "We are going turn by turn so that the other person can hold the mobile phones for us. It is not just about clicking selfies, but I can't manage without a phone for over an hour, as we have to travel to the booth as well."