Home Nation

Mobile Phone Restrictions Play Spoiler

Published: 07th February 2015 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2015 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Enthusiastic youths hoping to take a selfie right after casting their vote were left a tad disappointed today as mobile phones were not allowed inside the polling station premises.     

With phones becoming an almost inseparable part of social life for young to old, the restriction also created hassles for people, as most of the stations "did not" have facility to deposit the device.            

In New Delhi constituency, where AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal voted this morning, sending the youths there in a frenzy, the restriction to not carry the mobile phones inside played a bit of a dampener on their plans to get a photograph of or with the former Delhi chief minister

In Kiran Bedi's Krishna Nagar constituency in east Delhi too, people were in for a surprise when they were not allowed to enter the polling stations unless they surrendered their mobile phones.   

"I wanted to be the first one among my friends to post my picture after casting my vote. But, since I was told not to carry the phone inside, now it will be delayed as I can only do that after going back home," Mohit, a first-time voter, said.       

Youth and elderly at Gandhi Nagar were also "feeling inconvenienced" due to the restriction and some of them were also seen depositing their devices with different political party volunteers sitting outside the stations."       

Kshitij Sood, a voter at a polling booth in Vikaspuri, said, "There was no space to keep mobile phones. Though it was mentioned on the slips issued to us, but where could you leave your phones unless you have a car."   Trishika, another voter, said, "We are going turn by turn so that the other person can hold the mobile phones for us. It is not just about clicking selfies, but I can't manage without a phone for over an hour, as we have to travel to the booth as well."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp