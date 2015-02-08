Home Nation

Senior MEA Posts Likely to Witness New Appointments

S Jaishankar’s tenure to effect out-of-turn reshuffles of the Heads of Divisions

Published: 08th February 2015 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2015 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar-Sushma-PTI

NEW DELHI: A mere 10 days after his appointment, Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has already set the wheels in motion, with speculation rife on major changes in the upper echelons of the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA).

And the Narendra Modi Government finalised its Ambassadorial appointments this week,eight months after coming to power. Navdeep Suri and Vishnu Prakash were selected as envoys to Australia and Canada respectively.

The Ottawa mission fell vacant after incumbent, former Naval Chief Nirmal Verma’s tenure came to an end in November. The PM is expected to visit Canada in April during his foreign trip, which will also take him to Germany.

Prakash, a 1981-batch IFS officer, is currently the Ambassador to South Korea and a former official spokesperson.

The Seoul post may filled up by Ajit Kumar, currently Consul General in Atlanta.

The envoy’s post at Canberra mission too needed to be filled as High Commissioner Biren Nanda had retired last month. Better relations with the country has emerged one of the priorities of Modi’s international relations agenda.

Suri, an IFS officer of the 1983 batch, will be moving to Canberra from Cairo. He was in the news recently, after the PM’s Twitter account posted a link on yoga lessons being imparted to Egyptians by the Indian Cultural Centre.

Sources said the ministry would see three to four new appointments “this month”. These would certainly include the successor to Jaishankar in Washington and Indian Ambassador to France Arun Kumar Singh is the favourite.

Others, however, argued that Jaishankar had reportedly told senior officers last week that the foreign policy should be decided by professionals. If Singh moves from Paris, Mohan Kumar, who had earlier been Deputy Chief of Mission there, may move in after over four years in Bahrain.

The Foreign Secretary will also have to appoint a new official spokesperson, as Syed Akbaruddin is all set to move to Geneva as India’s permanent representative to the United Nations. He will be succeeding Dilip Sinha, who retired in November.

Meanwhile, there is a sense of apprehension in the South Block and Jawaharlal Nehru Bhavan, with talk of a reshuffle of Joint Secretaries doing the rounds.

The drastic step will be unprecedented, as the helm of the Foreign Office has not seen any out-of-turn rejig of Heads of Divisions.

However, former Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh’s tenure did see splits and mergers in some of the big divisions. Sources said there was an intense discussion about changes in the divisions directly supervised by the Foreign Secretary. It is expected that Jaishankar may bring in new faces from Beijing and Washington, where he had been posted as Ambassador earlier.

At the same time, it was also pointed out that both the capitals have only a couple of Joint Secretary-level officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp