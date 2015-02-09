Home Nation

CPI Asks Government to Urgently Prosecute Illegal Account Holders

CPI said the onus is now on the government to immediately prosecute those having illegal accounts and confiscate the black money.

Published: 09th February 2015

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a media report mentioning a fresh list of account holders abroad, CPI today said the onus is now on the government to immediately prosecute those having illegal accounts and confiscate the black money.

"The CPI urges the government to take, without any further delay, necessary steps to bring back the money stashed abroad, prosecute the account holders and confiscate the accounts," the party said in a statement.

Now the "onus lies on the government to take immediate action to bring back the black money stashed abroad and prosecute them as per law," it said.

The statement came after a news report mentioned 1,195 Indian names in the fresh HSBC list, nearly double the 628 names that figured in an earlier list that was shared by the French government with India in 2011.

CPI said the report indicates very "clearly" that these account holders have parked "illegally earned black money" in various foreign banks without informing the government.

"Many account holders are very closely associated with the former UPA and present NDA governments.

"It is also important to recall here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during the general elections promised to unearth the black money and transfer from the confiscated amount Rs. 15 lakh to each family," the party said.

After the report, the Government today said it will probe all the new cases and disclosed that it is in touch with a whistle blower to get the names of all the undisclosed Indian accounts in HSBC's Switzerland branch and other destinations.

