AAP Creates History With a Clean Sweep in Delhi

The stage is set for counting in the Delhi assembly polls with the poll panel having made all necessary arrangements and candidates anxiously awaiting the outcome of the fiercely-contested election that has national ramifications.
Latest updates:
|AAP Wins : 67
|BJP Wins : 03
|Cong Wins: 00
2. 18PM: RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav calls up and congratulates Arvind Kejriwal.
2. 17PM: Arvind Kejriwal welcomed by supporters in his Kaushambi residence.
2. 16PM: Hazari Lal Chauhan of AAP wins Patel Nagar Seat.
2. 15PM: Ppl wanted to teach BJP & its arrogance a lesson,they decided AAP is instrument of their choice rather Congress: Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari
1. 32PM: Kejriwal defeats Nupur Sharma in New Delhi constituency by 31,583 votes.
1. 29PM: I have not lost, BJP has lost: Kiran Bedi
1. 15PM: I will remain as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party, I will be proud of it: Kiran Bedi.
1. 11PM: Arvind Kejriwal thankful for his wife support.
1. 07PM: Kiranji was an outsider, I am a local resident of Krishna Nagar constituency: SK Bagga
1. 06PM: I apologise to Modiji for not living up to BJP's trust: Kiran Bedi.
1. 05PM: Full marks to Arvind Kejriwal on his victory: Kiran Bedi.
1. 04PM: I am a defeated candidate today, its my primary responsibility: Kiran Bedi.
1. 02PM: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 14.
1. 00PM: I thank BJP for the inspiration to take up CM candidature, says Kiran Bedi after losing her Krishna Nagar seat.
12. 56PM: Jarnail Singh of AAP wins Rajouri Garden's seat.
12. 55PM: Delhi wins most of the South Delhi constituencies.
12. 49PM: BJP's Jagdish Mukhi loses Janakpuri seat.
12.47PM: Kiran Bedi loses Krishna Nagar seat to AAP's SK Bagga
12. 38PM: AAP conquers Tughlakabad seat
12. 37PM: AAP's Satyendar Jain wins Shakur Basti seat.
12. 35PM: Vijender Kumar of BJP wins from Rohini.
- 12. 34PM: Alka Lamba of AAP wins Chandni Chowk seat.
- 12. 30PM: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal wins from New Delhi seat
- 12. 13PM: AAP wins 4 seats.
- 12. 07PM: Sonia and Rahul Gandhi congratulate Arvind Kejriwal.
- 11. 51AM: Congress and BJP were defeated because of arrogance, So don't get arrogant: Arvind Kejriwal
- 11. 47AM: Kejriwal congratulates his party workers for the victory.
- 11. 46AM: BSP leading in Greater Kailash
- 11. 42AM: Kejriwal addresses the crowd gathered at AAP headquarters.
- 11. 41AM: Another victory for AAP in Ambedkar Nagar seat.
- 11. 39AM: Nitish Kumar congratulates Arvind Kejriwal and his Party for the landslide victory.
- 11. 37AM: BJP's Kiran Bedi leads by 946 votes ahead of AAP's SK Bagga.
- 11.36AM: My congratulations to all the Delhi voters, AAP workers and leaders for big victory. Well done to you. All my best wishes. We are very happy: Mamata
- 11. 23AM: Even if BJP gets less than 7 seats we will give LOP to BJP: AAP leader Kumar Vishvas.
- 11. 21AM: Kejriwal calls up Anna Hazare to seek his blessings.
- 11. 20AM: BJP's Kiran Bedi leads by 710 votes ahead of AAP's SK Bagga
- 11.19AM: Delhi election a turning point for BJP: Mamata Banerjee
- 11. 16AM : Arvind Kejriwal wants Kiran Bedi to unblock her on twitter so that he can reply to her.
- 11. 12AM: BJP's Kiran Bedi leads AAP's S K Bagga by 167 votes.
- 11. 10AM: At 7 expected seats, the entire Delhi BJP MLAs can fit in one Innova: Chetan Bhagat
- 11. 03AM: AAP's wins Badarpur constituency
- 10. 57AM: The whole country saw the win, it’s Aam Aadmi's victory: Yogendra Yadav
- 10. 55AM: Ajay Maken to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Quit as Congress General Secretary.
- 10. 52AM: After trailing in the early trends BJP's Kiran Bedi leads again.
- 10. 48AM: Kejriwal watching election results from Party HQ.
- 10. 38AM: AAP's Parmila Tokas leading BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma in RK Puram by 1342 votes.
- 10. 37AM: Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely submits resignation to Sonia Gandhi.
- 10. 35AM: The promises made by Modi were not fulfilled, hence the trust of the people changed towards Kejriwal: Anna Hazare
- 10. 29AM: I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and his party for massive victory in Delhi. Wish him all the best for the future!: Congress Ajay Maken
- 10. 28AM: Modi to Kejriwal: Yes, we will meet for tea.
- 10. 28AM: Kejriwal to Modi: I wish to meet you soon as possible.
- 10. 16AM: Best wishes to you, Anna Hazare tells Kejriwal
- 10. 12AM: Sharmishtha Mukherjee of Congress trailing in Greater Kailash constituency
- 9. 57AM: At Krishna Nagar in East Delhi, AAP's S K Bagga leads with 3714 votes and Kiran Bedi is at 3432
- 9. 54AM: AAP Supporters Celebrate Huge Lead in Early Trends
- 9. 52AM: One should accept that AAP is ahead: Shazia Ilmi of BJP
- 9. 45AM: Arvind Kejriwal leading with 4982 votes in New Delhi constituency.
- Trivia: History might repeat itself as BJP lost Delhi polls six months after winning 1998 Lok Sabha elections.
- 9. 36AM: AAP's Commander Surender Singh leads in Delhi Cantonment
- 9. 31AM: AAP leading in 52/70 constituencies.
- 9. 31AM: BJP spokespersons say wins and defeats are collective, cadre should take responsibility.
- 9. 27AM: We will definitely form our Govt under Kiran ji's leadership: Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP
- 9. 24AM: Fielding Kiran Bedi is not a mistake: BJP
- 9. 22AM: Delhi results not a negative vote against our party: BJP
- 9. 21AM: BJP congratulates Kejriwal.
- 9. 20AM: Nupur Sharma trailing in New Delhi constituency
- 9. 17AM: BJP will get a majority, hopes Nupur Sharma
- 9.16AM: BJP's Chief Ministerial Candidate Kiran Bedi trails in Krishna Nagar.
- 9.10AM: Congress loses lead in two constituencies, presently leading in 3 seats.
- 9. 09AM: Congress' Ajay Maken feels that early trends are better than exit polls.
- 9. 05AM: BJP's Krishna Tirath leading in Patel Nagar constituency
- 9. 03AM: Congress leader Ajay Maken trailing in Sadar Bazar
- 9. 03AM: AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Arvind Kejriwal leading in New Delhi seat.
- 9. 02AM: BJP leading in Seelampur
- 9. 01AM: Do Pray, Says Kejriwal on Counting Day
- 8. 57AM: If we lose, I will take responsibility: Kiran Bedi
- 8. 49 AM: Congress's Shoaib Malik Iqbal leading in Matia Mahal constituency.
- 8. 46AM: Congress leader AK Walia leading from Laxmi Nagar.
- 8. 40AM: AAP's Chief Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Kumar Vishwas clicks a seflie with a child.
- 8. 36AM: Manish Sisodia and Somnath Bharti leading in Patparganj and Malviya Nagar respectively.
- 8. 29AM: Rakhi Birla of AAP leads in Mangolpuri constituency
- 8. 20AM: Jagdish Mukhi of BJP leads in Janakpuri constituency
- 8. 10AM: BJP's Vijender Gupta leads in Rohini constituency
- 8. 05AM: BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Kiran Bedi leading in Krishna Nagar
- 8. 00AM: The counting begins
- 8. 00AM: Tight Security outside counting centre in east Delhi
- 8. 00AM: Arvind Kejriwal leaves from his residence for Patel Nagar office