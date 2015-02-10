BJP Leaders, Ministers Attend Wedding of Amit Shah's Son

PTI By

AHMEDABAD: BJP leaders and ministers were here today to attend the wedding of party president Amit Shah's son Jay, even as the Delhi poll results trickled in.

Those present at the wedding organised at the YMCA Club here included ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ananth Kumar, J P Nadda, Suresh Prabhu, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and BJP joint general secretary V Satish, besides VHP leaders Ashok Singhal as well as Acharya Dharmendra and Baba Ramdev were also present at the wedding, in addition to RSS pracharak Suresh Soni.

Corporate bigwigs like Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani, Gautam Adani and his wife Priti, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Jharkhand Parimal Nathwani, former president of the Medical Council of India (MCI) Ketan Desai were present at the wedding.

The entire Gujarat cabinet led by Chief Minister Anandiben Patel was also present, Gujarat state BJP spokesperson Harshad Patel said.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who had represented the Gujarat state government in the fake encounter case when he used to be Additional Advocate General was present throughout the entire wedding ceremony.

According to relatives of the Shah family, wedding rituals were performed by Hindu priests from Mathura and Varanasi, and went on for around two hours.

The wedding concluded in the evening, after Shah's son Jay and his daughter-in-law left the venue.

However Shah did not step out of his car to comment on BJP's electoral rout in Delhi though he was pursued by reporters for a response.

In a landslide victory, AAP captured 67 seats in the Delhi Assembly poll while the BJP managed to win merely three seats.