NEW DELHI: Having got the better of his more fancied opponent in the BJP stronghold of Krishna Nagar, Aam Aadmi Party's SK Bagga said that the saffron party's chief ministerial nominee, Kiran Bedi, was an outsider to the constituency.

"I was confident of winning from day one. I belong to the area of Krishna Nagar, but Bedi was an outsider. This is a victory of the common man and not any particular party," he said after the results were declared.

"I am going to work for the common man for the next five years. I have to make Krishna Nagar a model constituency," he said.

Bagga defeated the former IPS officer by a margin of 2,277 votes from the seat which had stood by BJP even during the 15 years of Congress rule under Sheila Dikshit.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Harsh Vardhan had been winning the seat before he vacated it following his election to the Lok Sabha and BJP pitted Bedi from here in the hope that this was a "safe" constituency where her victory was certain.