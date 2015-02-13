H.C. Auxillium School Attacked in Delhi

IANS By

NEW DELHI: Some unidentified people ransacked a Christian school here early Friday, police said.



Staff members of the Holy Child Auxilium school in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar told police that a few CCTV cameras installed in the school premises were damaged and the office of the principal was ransacked.



"Some CCTV cameras were damaged and the office of the school's principal was ransacked by some unidentified people early Friday," Spokesperson of Delhi Catholic Archdiocese Father Savarimuthu Sankar told IANS.



Sankar said the school children have been sent back to their homes after the incident came to light.