Kejriwal Demands Full Statehood for Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said he wanted a constructive partnership with the central government and pitched for full statehood for the national capital.



"In every poll manifesto, the BJP had promised full statehood to Delhi and now that there is (a) BJP (government) at the centre and a majority AAP government in Delhi, I am hopeful that PM Modi will think about giving Delhi full statehood," Kejriwal said, addressing thousands of enthusiastic Aam Aadmi Party supporters at the sprawling Ramlila Maidan where he took oath.



“I want to work with the central government, we want constructive cooperation to make Delhi a great place to live in,” he said.



“We will work with the central government to make Delhi a top class city. We want constructive partnership with the centre,” Kejriwal added.



Kejriwal said that when he met Modi, he told him: “The PM has a lot of work on his hands. He has to look after the entire country and go abroad, I told him leave running Delhi to Delhi-walas,” he added.