Home Nation

Kejriwal Demands Full Statehood for Delhi

Published: 14th February 2015 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2015 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said he wanted a constructive partnership with the central government and pitched for full statehood for the national capital.

"In every poll manifesto, the BJP had promised full statehood to Delhi and now that there is (a) BJP (government) at the centre and a majority AAP government in Delhi, I am hopeful that PM Modi will think about giving Delhi full statehood," Kejriwal said, addressing thousands of enthusiastic Aam Aadmi Party supporters at the sprawling Ramlila Maidan where he took oath.

“I want to work with the central government, we want constructive cooperation to make Delhi a great place to live in,” he said.

“We will work with the central government to make Delhi a top class city. We want constructive partnership with the centre,” Kejriwal added. 

Kejriwal said that when he met Modi, he told him: “The PM has a lot of work on his hands. He has to look after the entire country and go abroad, I told him leave running Delhi to Delhi-walas,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp