Kejriwal Part of RSS Plan for Congress-free India: Digvijay

Published: 15th February 2015 01:33 PM

Digvijay-Singh-PTI
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress on Sunday sought to give a new twist to AAP's victory in the Delhi polls with party general secretary Digvijay Singh saying Arvind Kejriwal is part of the overall plan of RSS for a "Congress Mukt Bharat".

"Kejriwal is a part of the overall plan of RSS for a Congress Mukt Bharat. I know I would be abused by both RSS and Kejriwal fans," Singh tweeted.

Kejriwal took oath as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi yesterday after winning with a thumping majority in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Attacking the RSS, the Congress leader said that he was called names when he had earlier said that the Sangh was behind Anna Hazare movement's as well.

"When I said RSS was behind Anna Movement, no one believed me I was called mad. But ultimately I was proved right and I would be this time too," he tweeted.

The AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi decimating Congress and leaving only three seats for the BJP.

