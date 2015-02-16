SHIMLA: Though Shimla witnessed rainfall Monday, the hills overlooking the picturesque tourist resort of Manali including the Solang ski slopes experienced mild to moderate snowfall.

A weather official said a thick blanket of snow has covered the hills overlooking Manali.

The Rohtang Pass, located at an altitude of 13,050 feet and 52km from Manali, has receieved plentiful snow.

Tourist spots near Shimla, such as Kufri and Narkanda, generally viewed as the honeymooners' paradise, witnessed mild snowfall that has made the hill stations even more picturesque.

As news of the snowfall reached the plains, many tourists started descending on Kufri and Manali.

Likewise, the peaks overlooking other popular tourist resorts like Dharamsala and Palampur have also received fresh snow.

"The higher reaches in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kullu and Chamba districts witnessed moderate snowfall. Such conditions would continue till Feb 19," the official added.

The state's lower areas, including Dharamsala, Solan, Nahan, Chamba and Mandi have been experiencing rainfall for some time.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district, which saw 18 cm snow, was the coldest place in the state at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

It was 7.8 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala, minus 5.4 degrees Celsius in Kalpa, which saw one centimetre snow, and 3.4 degrees Celsius in Manali.