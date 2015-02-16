Home Nation

Tharoor Accuses Media of Giving 'Concocted' Stories About Sunanda Case

Published: 16th February 2015 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2015 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Tharoor Quizzed
By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Union minister Shashi Tharoor today vent his anger at the media, alleging that "concocted" stories and "lies" about him were being put

out in connection with the investigation into his wife Sunanda Pushkar's mysterious death.

"Revolted by the lies in the media about me, esp on Kerala channels. Stories are concocted &attributed to police sources without any basis," the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said in a series of tweets.

"Our country needs better &more honest journalism. Not 1 that will broadcast or publish any lie so long as it will titillate &increase TRPs," he said.

"What a sad state we have reduced our press freedom to!," he said in another tweet which showed a picture of a placard which read "Caution: the media is NOT a reflection of reality".

There were reports that the New Delhi police had warned Tharoor for not giving appropriate answers to the several questions asked by the special investigation team.

"If there is such an issue, they would have informed me first rather than going to media. All such reports are totally baseless as I am fully cooperating with the investigation," Tharoor had said earlier insisting that he was fully cooperating in the probe.

Tharoor had reportedly reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday for a five-day programme in his home constituency after  taking special permission from the SIT for travelling outside New Delhi.

The police had informed that he should not go outside Delhi without permission.

