NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked the Centre to depute Sanjiv Chaturvedi, who was removed as Chief Vigilance Officer(CVO) of AIIMS around four months back, to Delhi Government.

Chaturvedi, an Indian Forest Service(IFS) Officer, is currently deputy director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS).

Sources said that Delhi government is planning to make Chaturvedi the head of its Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Kejriwal wrote to Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking services of Chaturvedi as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD)in the Chief Minister's office.

"The services of Sanjeev Chaturvedi, IFS (Haryana:2002), who is presently posted as the Deputy Secretary, AIIMS, New Delhi, on Central Deputation, are urgently required to work as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), in the Chief Minister's Office. Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi," he said.

The consent of the officer is also enclosed in the letter. "I would be highly obliged if you could personally look into the matter and get the requisite orders issued at the earliest," said the letter to Javadekar.

Javadekar directed his officials to "immediately put up the file" regarding Kejriwal's request. In an indication that the government would take a positive view on Kejriwal's request, he also said the NDA government gives "equal importance" to the communication it receives from chief ministers of all states.

"I have asked officials to put up file before me immediately. We give equal importance to the letters, communication we receive from all Chief Ministers," Javadekar said when asked about Kejriwal's communication to him.

Sources said Javedkar has now to seek approval of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the government of Haryana. It will then be forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Appointments headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In August last year, the Health Ministry had removed Chaturvedi as CVO of AIIMS and thereafter, the then Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said he was "not eligible" for the post.

J P Nadda, BJP general secretary and now the Union Health Minister, had earlier written to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) last year objecting to Chaturvedi's appointment as both deputy secretary and CVO of AIIMS.

After his removal, AAP had come out in support of the officer and alleged "victimisation of an honest officer at the behest of BJP members".

AAP had also demanded Vardhan's resignation over Chaturvedi's removal. On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "I would like him (Chaturvedi) to be there. If he wants to come, then certainly with his coming the Anti-Corruption Branch will be 100 times more strong.