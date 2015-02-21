NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday showered the Delhi police with compliments for unearthing the corporate espionage racket and asked it to target the top people who would benefit from the leaked information.

"Compliments (to the) Delhi Police for busting espionage racket. During interrogation, police should try to reach top people, who would benefit from leaked info," he tweeted.

Five senior executives from top energy firms and two consultants are among those arrested in the sensational corporate espionage scandal in which classified documents including an input for upcoming Finance Minister's budget speech were allegedly leaked.

The Aam Admi Party on Friday demanded setting up of a commission to probe the matter in a time-bound manner.

The party has often been at loggerheads with the Delhi Police. In his earlier stint as a Chief minister, Kejriwal had staged a dharna outside Rail Bhavan demanding action against police officials in three different cases, of which one was related to a rape of a foreign national.