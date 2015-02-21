Ramdev Supports Jamiat Ulema's Controversial Remarks

PTI By

MATHURA: Days after kicking up a controversy over his comments on a Hindu deity, Jamiat Ulema's Mufti Muhammad Ilyas found support from Yoga guru Ramdev.

Ramdev said that the scholar's statement of 'Lord Shiva was first prophet of Muslims' was appropriate.

"The comment of learned Mufti on Hindu Gods is appropriate. His watching a glimpse of Paigambar (Prophet) in Hindu Gods is nothing wrong. He has established an example of brotherhood," he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here last evening.

The saffron-clad spiritual leader extolled the Vedas, an ancient Indian body of texts.

"Vedas are the oldest Granth (scripture) and Kuraan is the new one. Entire world has great regard for Vedas," he said.

The leader, however refused to comment on the ongoing tussle between Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan and Governor Ram Naik.