Gangsters' Security Stepped Up After Vicky Tyagi's Murder

PTI By

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The district authorities of western Uttar Pradesh have stepped up security of gangsters during their transportation from jail to court for hearing, in the wake of murder of alleged gangster Vicky Tyagi here.

The district authorities have identified and listed gangsters who are lodged in different jails and stepped up their security during their transportation from jail to the court, police said today.

Saharanpur police yesterday provided bulletproof jacket to Sushil Shukla, a co-accused of slain gangster Vicky Tyagi in Barkali murder case, who is lodged in Saharanpur jail, when he was to be produced in court here.

On February 16, Vicky Tyagi was shot by a juvenile who had entered a courtroom here masquerading as a lawyer.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing in Barkali case to March 3 yesterday.

Before that, the other 18 accused who are produced from other district jails in court, have also sought security.