Home Nation

Gangsters' Security Stepped Up After Vicky Tyagi's Murder

Published: 25th February 2015 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2015 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

 MUZAFFARNAGAR: The district authorities of western Uttar Pradesh have stepped up security of gangsters during their transportation from jail to court for hearing, in the wake of murder of alleged gangster Vicky Tyagi here.            

The district authorities have identified and listed gangsters who are lodged in different jails and stepped up their security during their transportation from jail to the court, police said today.          

Saharanpur police yesterday provided bulletproof jacket to Sushil Shukla, a co-accused of slain gangster Vicky Tyagi in Barkali murder case, who is lodged in Saharanpur jail, when he was to be produced in court here.     

On February 16, Vicky Tyagi was shot by a juvenile who had entered a courtroom here masquerading as a lawyer.       

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing in Barkali case to March 3 yesterday.     

Before that, the other 18 accused who are produced from other district jails in court, have also sought security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp