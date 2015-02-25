Home Nation

Man Accused of Murdering Indore Congress leader Shot Dead

Published: 25th February 2015 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2015 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

INMDORE: A 36-year-old man, who was an accused in the murder of a local Congress leader, was today shot dead allegedly by gunmen here, police said.

The deceased's associate was seriously injured in the attack in Sudama Nagar areas, Superintendent of Police (Western Region) Abid Khan said.

The two, Jitendra Yadav and Pankaj Yadav, were travelling in a car when they were stopped by the attackers, who were also in a four-wheeler.

The criminals dragged the duo out of the car and fired at them from point blank range. While Jitendra died, Pankaj was seriously wounded and later admitted to a private hospital, he said.

Jitendra and Pankaj have criminal record and both are accused in the 2009 murder of Congress leader Santosh Dube, Khan added.

Police have identified four of the attackers and launched a search for them.

