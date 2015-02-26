Various Delegations Discuss Issues With JK Governor

PTI By

JAMMU: Several delegations from across Jammu and Kashmir today held meetings with state Governor N N Vohra and apprised him of the problems being faced by the people in their areas.

"A joint delegation of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and Kargil comprising Rigzin Spalbar, chief executive councillor, LAHDC Leh, Sonam Dorje, executive councillor, LAHDC Leh, Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan, councillor LAHDC Kargil called on the Governor today," a Raj Bhawan spokesman said here.

He said the delegation apprised the Governor about various problems, including the urgent release of the balance annual plan funds for Ladakh and clearance of pending liabilities on account of development works for Ladakh.

"Issues like the urgent opening of the blockage of Phuktal river, commencing teaching work in the Leh and Kargil satellite campuses of the Kashmir university and early opening of Zojila road were also discussed," he said.

The spokesman said that Sunil Sharma, the MLA-elect, Kishtwar, also held a meeting with the Governor.

He said that Sharma apprised the Governor about the various difficulties and demands relating to his constituency. Rani Blowria, MLC, also met the Governor and discussed various issues with him.

"Blowria discussed with the Governor several issues relating to the future growth and development of the state and particularly brought up a number of problems relating to the promotion of welfare of women and children," the spokesman said.