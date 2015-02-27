Home Nation

8-year Old Boy Resists Sodomy Attempt, Murdered

Published: 27th February 2015 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2015 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: An eight-year-old boy was allegedly killed after he resisted a sodomy attempt in Sawaimadhopur district here, police said today.           

The body was recovered from a field today morning in Mirjapur area.          

"The accused identified as Aamir Khan (18), lured the child with a toffee and took him to an isolated area where he tried to sodomise him," police said.      

Khan asked the victim to keep quiet but when the boy threatened to disclose the matter to his parents, Khan strangulated him to death.

The victim's parents lodged a missing complaint after the boy did not return home till late in the night.            

One of the victim's friends said that he was last seen with the said accused following which Khan was interrogated, police said.   

Khan, who has been arrested, has confessed to the crime, the police said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp