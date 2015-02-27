8-year Old Boy Resists Sodomy Attempt, Murdered

PTI By

JAIPUR: An eight-year-old boy was allegedly killed after he resisted a sodomy attempt in Sawaimadhopur district here, police said today.

The body was recovered from a field today morning in Mirjapur area.

"The accused identified as Aamir Khan (18), lured the child with a toffee and took him to an isolated area where he tried to sodomise him," police said.

Khan asked the victim to keep quiet but when the boy threatened to disclose the matter to his parents, Khan strangulated him to death.

The victim's parents lodged a missing complaint after the boy did not return home till late in the night.

One of the victim's friends said that he was last seen with the said accused following which Khan was interrogated, police said.

Khan, who has been arrested, has confessed to the crime, the police said.