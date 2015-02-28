JAMMU: As many as 208 persons have tested positive for swine flu in Jammu and Kashmir today, state government said today.

208 people were found positive for H1N1 virus, and also in this regard reports of 98 people who underwent the test are awaited, an official spokesman said.

"Of the total 192 samples taken for H1N1 in Jammu Division, 27 cases have tested positive, 67 negative and reports are awaited in 98 cases and 27 patients have been admitted till date", he said.

As many as 181 cases have tested positive for H1N1 Influenza till today in Srinagar, he said.

Nearly 12,600 patients visited the OPD's of prominent medical colleges and hospitals of the state, he said.

Director Health Services Jammu today issued 600 Tamiflu tablets to SMGS Hospital and GMC Jammu whereas 1000 Tamiflu tablets have been issued to the district hospitals in Jammu Division.

The 181 cases were reported from Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), he said.