May Have Referred Unemployed Youths for Jobs to Private Firm, Says Jaiswal

Published: 28th February 2015 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2015 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KANPUR:  Former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal, who was recently accused in a news report of referring candidates for jobs to a private company, today said if he had done so, it was only to find jobs for the unemployed youths of his constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, the former coal minister said,"As I was a Central minister, I could not have referred candidates to a government company.

"However, as an MP and representative of my constituency we get thousands of requests from unemployed youths for job. If I may have referred candidates for jobs to a company the record of that firm must have been clean.  "

 Jaiswal said that he did not exert pressure on any company to hire youths. "I may have asked the company to hire the youths if they were qualified, I did not put any pressure," he said.

"What is wrong in it? I did not seek jobs for my relatives. Maximum I may have asked for jobs for 10 youths.

There is nothing wrong in it," he asked.

He also denied taking favours from any company during his tenure. "I did not take anything. Not even tea."

