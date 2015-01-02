Maoists Attack Stone Crusher Unit in Kannur; Fifth Attack in Two Months in Kerala

Online Desk By

KANNUR: In a strong indication of the increasing presence of Maoists in Kerala, the suspected ultras on Friday attacked a stone crusher unit in Kannur.

Sources said New Bharat Stone Crusher near Chekyeri colony on the Nedumpoyil-Mananthavadi road was attacked by a six-member gang this morning.

This is the fifth naxal attack in the state in past two months.

Around ten posters in the name of CPI Maoist Pashchim Ghutt Area were found on the spot.

Meanwhile sources said a woman in the attackers were identified as Vijaya Bhai by an employee in the unit.

The ultras had recently attacked a forest office at Silent Valley in Palakkad and two restaurants in the district.

Also read:

‘Nitta, KFC Attacks Connected’

Maoist Attack Accused in Police Custody

Forest Offices, Restaurants Ransacked

KFC, McDonald's Attacked by Maoists in Kerala