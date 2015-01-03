Heavy Firing Between NDFB(S), Assam Rifles in Sonitpur
TEZPUR: An encounter on Friday took place between NDFB-Songbijit militants and 12 Assam Rifles personnel in Itakhola area of Assam's Sonitpur district along Arunachal Pradesh, a police officer said.
Heavy firing was reported, but there was no report of any injury or casualty so far, district Superintendent of Police Sanjukta Parashar said.
A group of 12 NDFB-S militants came to the Assam side and when the security forces encountered them, they fired upon the personnel leading to an exchange of bullets, police sources added.