Heavy Firing Between NDFB(S), Assam Rifles in Sonitpur

PTI By

TEZPUR: An encounter on Friday took place between NDFB-Songbijit militants and 12 Assam Rifles personnel in Itakhola area of Assam's Sonitpur district along Arunachal Pradesh, a police officer said.

Heavy firing was reported, but there was no report of any injury or casualty so far, district Superintendent of Police Sanjukta Parashar said.

A group of 12 NDFB-S militants came to the Assam side and when the security forces encountered them, they fired upon the personnel leading to an exchange of bullets, police sources added.