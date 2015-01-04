KOLKATA: Five men have been arrested by police in connection with the alleged confinement and gangrape of a Japanese tourist for over a month in Bihar's Gaya district.

A top police official said here on Sunday that of the five men who included two brothers, three were arrested in Kolkata and two in Gaya.

Special Commissioner (Crime) of Kolkata Police Pallab Kanti Ghosh said a Test Identification(TI) parade would be held by the detective department of the city police before the victim departs for home.

First to be arrested after the woman filed a complaint with the Park Street police station on December 26 was Wasim Khan, who was picked up from Kolkata, Ghosh said giving details.

Wasim, who spoke Japanese fluently, befriended the Japanese woman on November 20 and accompanied her to Gaya.

In Gaya, Wasim allegedly molested the tourist and took away Rs 76,000 from her bank account before handing her over to siblings Javed Khan and Sajid Khan, who raped her repeatedly since November 26 to the end of December, Ghosh said.

"Wasim molested her and took Rs 76,000 from her bank account before handing her over to the duo. There (at Gaya) the brothers confined her since November 26 till the end of December and repeatedly gangraped her," according to Ghosh.

Later, they put the girl in a bus bound for Varanasi, where she got in touch with her friends and contacted the Japanese consulate in Kolkata, according to Ghosh.

On information gathered from Wasim, a team of the Kolkata Police and Gaya Police arrested the brothers from Taro village under Fathepur police station in Gaya district on January 2 and brought them to Kolkata on a transit remand.

A city court yesterday remanded the two to judicial custody for seven days till January 9.

Later, two more persons Md Sabbir Khan and Shahid Iqbal were arrested by the Kolkata Police sleuths on information given by the brother duo.